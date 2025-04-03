Mick Foley Gives Health Update Following Serious Car Crash

Play video content

Mick Foley is counting his blessings following his Tuesday car wreck ... saying he feels lucky to have walked away with only minor injuries -- adding he's already planning on hitting the road again!

Foley took to his Facebook and Instagram pages to update concerned fans on his status after the April 1 crash, explaining it feels like he's been "run over by a truck," though thankfully he avoided serious injury.

"The idea that someone would be in an accident like this and walk away with only soft tissue injury makes me feel like someone was looking out for me! Thank you to all of you who sent well wishes."

That list includes some of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling ... with Foley saying The Undertaker and WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, both reached out, in addition to so many others.

In the video shared to his IG, Foley assured everyone that the wreck was no April Fools Joke, after some speculated the whole thing was a "work" -- as the saying goes in wrestling.

As for fans worrying they won't get to see Mick at one of his upcoming events, have no fear. Foley says he doesn't plan on missing a single appearance.

While some details surrounding the crash remain unclear, Foley is definitely in the market for a new whip, as unlike Foley, his old one doesn't look like it'll be hitting the road anytime soon.