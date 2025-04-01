WWE Legend Mick Foley Says He's Hospitalized After Horrific Car Accident

... 'No Idea How I Am Still Walking Around'

WWE legend Mick Foley says he suffered a minor concussion in a terrifying car accident on Tuesday ... admitting he has "no idea how I am still walking around" after the wreck.

The 59-year-old posted a picture from the scene to his Instagram ... showing him posing by an absolutely mangled vehicle with a fire truck and police cruiser off in the distance.

Foley says he has since checked himself into a hospital ... and he's sore from his knees to his neck.

His comment section was flooded with well-wishes ... with fans and coworkers sharing relief that the experience wasn't worse for the beloved wrestler.

Considering the date on the calendar, there were also some users expressing speculation it may have been an extreme April Fools' Day joke ... but it seems this would be too serious of a subject to kid about -- and the post has been up for hours without any "gotcha" follow-up.

Foley was known to put his body on the line in the squared circle ... proving he's tough as nails throughout his career.