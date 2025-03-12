Former Police Chief Arrested for DUI, Screams at Cops in Wild Body Cam Video

'Come On, Let Me Go!!!'

A former Illinois police chief may want a refresher on the Miranda Rights ... 'cause he didn't exercise his right to remain silent -- instead choosing to berate the cops who arrested him for DUI in shocking body cam video.

Walter Klimek -- former chief of police in Bridgeview, a suburb of Chicago -- was arrested one afternoon in December in the nearby town of Justice ... and the footage from the road shows the moments leading up to cops slapping the cuffs on him.

Check out the clip ... it starts with Klimek refusing to get out of the car -- repeatedly screaming "Let me go" while in park -- as officers gather around the vehicle.

One officer says Klimek had just been in a pretty bad car wreck -- it looks like airbags deployed throughout the vehicle -- and, they're telling him to get out of the car ... but, Walter just gestures forward like he's ready to keep on driving.

Eventually, an officer has to climb in through the back to unbuckle his seatbelt, and they start dragging him out ... leading Klimek to scream in sheer agony. It's unclear if he's in actual pain or just throwing a temper tantrum -- but, either way, the cops are not happy.

With traffic backed up on the roadway, Klimek's loaded onto a stretcher -- where he profusely apologizes to cops through heavy sobs -- before he's hauled off to the station.

Once there, Walter's told his car was towed -- which he fervently denies, though an officer is telling him they called the tow truck themselves -- and that he's been arrested for DUI.

Klimek's shocked at the arrest too ... claiming he's not drunk, despite his obvious slurred speech and confusion. The officer responds that it's not up for debate -- 'cause Klimek had already been charged.

Klimek was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and DUI. He was taken to a hospital, but he refused to have blood drawn that would've been used to determine his blood-alcohol level.

Chicago station WGN-TV reports Klimek had allegedly been speeding when he hit a guardrail and lost control, hitting another car and injuring another person.

According to Klimek's LinkedIn, he became Bridgeview Chief of Police in 2013. It's unclear when he stepped away from the role.