Police Body Cam Shows Kodak Black's Baby Mama Fight Chaos From Birthday Party

Kodak Black's name is all over a police report from a fight at a birthday party for one of his kids ... and you can hear cops talking about him in new body cam footage ... but Kodak says he wasn't involved in the violence.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, the "Wake Up in the Sky" rapper wasn't at the birthday party when cops arrived to break up a fight -- which police say broke out between a couple of Kodak's baby mamas -- but officers were told KB was at the party and left before they arrived.

Kodak is mentioned by name four times in the report ... and in the body cam footage, one of the officers won't stop talking about him ... even though he's nowhere to be found.

Sources close to Kodak tell TMZ ... Kodak left the gathering before any violence popped off.

Pandemonium greeted police when officers arrived at the scene ... you see people fighting throughout the venue as cops order people out and pull out their tasers.

Cops say they were told Kodak brought three of his baby mamas to the party ... and the women were unhappy to see each other.

The report says cops were told the baby mamas started arguing and one of them tried to fight Kodak three times ... and things popped off when one of the women's brothers joined in, sparking a response from Kodak's entourage.

Sources close to Kodak are pushing back on the police narrative, though, telling TMZ ... Kodak did NOT bring his 3 baby mamas to the party, nor did he arrive with an entourage.

We're told Kodak showed up with 2 security guards and was there to celebrate his kid's birthday.

In the footage, police speak with one woman who claims she got hit in the melee ... and the report notes a woman told them she was attacked by Maranda Johnson, a reality TV star and one of Kodak's BMs.

Police note in their report they also talked to a man who was bleeding from his head and nose ... but he didn't want to snitch.

The video and report jibe with what we first reported about the fight ... but it's interesting to see the sheer chaos from the party.