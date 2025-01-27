Kodak Black's Baby Mama Sparks Fight at Daughter's Birthday Party

A birthday party for one of Kodak Black's kids apparently turned into a huge brawl over the weekend ... and we're told it's all because of some baby mama drama.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... one of Kodak's baby mamas got into an argument as the bday bash was winding down -- and a massive fight broke out. We're told Kodak was there celebrating his 3-year-old daughter, Queen Yuri.

Play video content TMZ.com

Our sources say Queen Yuri's mom, reality TV star Maranda Johnson, was part of the argument that led to the fight ... though it's unclear who she was beefing with.

Cops were called, but our law enforcement sources tell us most of the ruckus was over by the time officers arrived ... and Kodak was nowhere to be found.

Police say they spoke with several people who told them they were injured in the melee and wanted to press charges ... but when push came to shove and cops started asking for names and numbers to write up the police report, we're told only one person was willing to cooperate.

Sounds like a pretty big brawl ... Kodak's family rented out The Manor Complex in Wilton Wilton Manors, Florida for the party, and cops say the club owners reported damage from the fight. We're told Kodak's name will be in the police report, though it will say he wasn't there for the fight ... which is a good thing for him, considering he's still on probation.