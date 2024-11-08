Kodak Black Suspects Charity Event Suddenly Canceled Over Trump Victory

Kodak Black appears to be out the $200K he ponied up after his West Palm Beach charity event was suddenly canceled ... and he suspects it's all due to Donald Trump's election victory.

Here's the deal ... KB over a month ago locked in a deal to host an event at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches to ring in Kodak Black Day, which is Nov. 11. Then, on Wednesday ... law enforcement and event organizers canned it ... claiming no bandwidth to host the event, saying security was a major concern.

Bradford Cohen, Kodak's lawyer, tells TMZ ... he suspects all this is political, since it is well known the rapper is an avid Trump supporter -- and DT just won a historic second WH term.

"It seems very convenient that they canceled the event the day after the election," BC told us ... adding the organizers are now in breach of contract, so this better get worked out ASAP!

Kodak shelled out big bucks to coordinate 10 West Palm Beach police officers, 21 security guards, EMT and medical services, plus additional security personnel for the charity event.

Worth noting ... in 2021, Trump commuted Kodak's sentence on his final day in office -- Black had been serving prison time for making a false statement on a federal document.

KB doesn't seem to be the only famous Trump supporter who might be getting snubbed for their affiliation with the president-elect. Waka Flocka Flame had a D.C. meet and greet suddenly scrapped after DT victory.

The liquor store where the event was supposed to happen has since scrubbed it from social media.

Mike Sophia, general manager of CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, tells TMZ ... "All public events must be permitted by the City of West Palm Beach. As of this time, the City has not issued a permit for Kodak Black Day, and therefore the event is not currently authorized to be held."