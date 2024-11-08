Tim Walz's Daughter Hope Says the Country Doesn't Deserve Kamala Harris

Play video content

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's daughter Hope Walz took a breather from her TV binge and mac and cheese session to serve up her post-election thoughts -- safe to say, she’s feeling pretty fired up!

Hope didn’t hold back in her TikTok rant Thursday, giving major props to VP Kamala Harris despite the election loss. Proud as she is of her dad, she was speaking as a Kamala stan, saying after this outcome, she’s convinced the country doesn’t deserve someone as fierce as her.

Hope said after the election let-down, Kamala should just go live her best life -- and also threw some major shade at Trump and his VP-elect J.D. Vance, saying they have to live with themselves at the end of the day -- which in her eyes is punishment enough.

She wrapped up her message saying she’s grateful to be on her "side of love," and that she’s giving herself the week to mourn what could've been, before jumping back into work -- and urging everyone to stand with women of color in the ongoing fight for progress.