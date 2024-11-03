Donald Trump Says He's Fine If Someone Shoots 'Fake News Media' at Rally

Someone Would Have to Shoot Media to Get to Me

Play video content

Donald Trump's not worried about another assassination attempt ... saying the media at his rally Sunday was standing in the way of any bullets -- and, he's fine with them being shot.

The Republican candidate for president held a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania Sunday morning ... and, he mentioned the assassination attempt he survived in Butler, PA back in July -- pointing out he has protective glass in some areas and not others.

DJT says it's alright he doesn't have glass completely covering him though ... 'cause the side where he's exposed is right in line where the "fake news media" is sitting -- and, a would-be assassin would have to shoot through them to get to him.

Trump says he wouldn't mind that so much ... repeating it multiple times to make sure he really got his point across.

Play video content 7/13/24

Of course, members of the media went wild on social media ... sharing the clip and expressing outrage at the former President's comments.

Trump's campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung released a statement just after the comment was made ... saying the former prez was just mentioning the two attempts on his life -- which he says the media always talks and jokes about.

Play video content TMZ.com

The statement adds, "The President’s statement about protective glass placement has nothing to do with the Media being harmed, or anything else. It was about threats against him that were spurred on by dangerous rhetoric from Democrats."

"In fact, President Trump was stating that the Media was in danger, in that they were protecting him and, therefore, were in great danger themselves, and should have had a glass protective shield, also. There can be no other interpretation of what was said. He was actually looking out for their welfare, far more than his own!”

Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance are just a few days away from finding out the results of this year's election ... with the two locked in a close race against VP Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.