Donald Trump Mocks Beyoncé For Not Singing at Kamala Harris Rally

Donald Trump is poking the beyhive ... going after Beyoncé for endorsing his opponent and ripping her for not singing at a Kamala Harris rally.

Trump is feeling extra feisty today in Wisconsin, blasting Queen Bey at his Wednesday campaign rally in Green Bay.

Wearing an orange and yellow vest from a previous troll job over President Biden's garbage comments -- Trump tooled around in Wisconsin in a garbage truck -- Trump dragged Beyoncé for not showing off her pipes at a Harris event in Houston.

Trump falsely told his supporters when Beyoncé didn't sing at Kamala's rally in Texas, they both got soundly booed.

It's true that Beyoncé didn't sing at last Friday's Harris event in Houston -- she said she wasn't there as a celebrity but as a mother -- but there's no way she got booed off stage as Trump is suggesting.

Something tells us Trump would be singing a different tune if he had Beyoncé's endorsement.

