Beyonce, Kelly Rowland Introduce Kamala Harris at Houston Rally

Play video content

Beyonce brought the house down Friday night in Houston, with a HUGE assist from her former bandmate Kelly Rowland, as they introduced Kamala Harris in front of a crowd that went wild.

Beyonce told the crowd, "I'm not here as a celebrity, I'm not here as a politician, I'm here as a mother." Her hometown crowd just lost it!

Play video content

But before before Bey spoke, Kelly took the mic and her oratory and delivery rivaled an Obama speech ... a tall order but one that was met.

Play video content

The theme of the night ... women's reproductive rights. It's unlikely Harris will win Texas, but her team made a strategic decision to travel to that state, which has some of the most restrictive post-Roe abortion laws in the country.