Beyonce, Kelly Rowland Introduce Kamala Harris at Houston Rally

Beyonce and Kelly Rowland It's Your Destiny, Kamala!!!

Beyonce brought the house down Friday night in Houston, with a HUGE assist from her former bandmate Kelly Rowland, as they introduced Kamala Harris in front of a crowd that went wild.

Beyonce told the crowd, "I'm not here as a celebrity, I'm not here as a politician, I'm here as a mother." Her hometown crowd just lost it!

But before before Bey spoke, Kelly took the mic and her oratory and delivery rivaled an Obama speech ... a tall order but one that was met.

The theme of the night ... women's reproductive rights. It's unlikely Harris will win Texas, but her team made a strategic decision to travel to that state, which has some of the most restrictive post-Roe abortion laws in the country.

Harris walked out to Beyonce's "Freedom," which has become the song and the message of the campaign. Freedom was the message from Beyonce, Kelly and Harris herself, with regards to a woman having the right to control her body.

