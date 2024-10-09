Jay-Z, Beyoncé Furious Over Diddy Comparison, Attorney Alex Spiro Rips Piers Morgan

Play video content TMZ.com

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are livid at Piers Morgan for airing an interview with some vague, but serious allegations against them ... and their attorney is questioning Piers' ethics.

The Carters' attorney, Alex Spiro, joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and we asked him about Jay and Bey's response to Piers' show 'Uncensored' broadcasting an interview with Jaguar Wright, who claimed the couple had more "victims" than Diddy.

Alex says Piers was exploiting the rumor mill by allowing these false allegations to hit the airwaves ... and he says he gave Piers an ultimatum ... remove the claims and apologize, or face a court order to take the interview down.

Jay and Bey's attorney says Jaguar's allegations are demonstrably false, and Piers should never have allowed the claims to make it on the show, blasting Piers as an irresponsible so-called journalist.

The interview in question aired last week, and on Tuesday Piers issued an on-air apology to Jay and Bey in the wake of Alex's ultimatum.

Alex says Piers didn't just harm the Carters here ... he also drowned out the voices of real victims.

There's been a lot of silence from Hollywood regarding the Diddy situation ... but Alex says Jay and Bey are making a big statement here.