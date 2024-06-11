Kevin Spacey Tells Piers Morgan He's Lost His Home & Owes Millions

Play video content Talk.tv

Kevin Spacey broke down into tears to reveal a hard truth: he's destitute -- so deep in the hole, in fact, that he's about to lose his home ... this on the heels of his #MeToo scandal.

In his first major TV appearance in years, the embattled actor disclosed on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" Tuesday that his Baltimore home, where he lived while shooting "House of Cards," is now up for auction -- and he was soon planning to pack his stuff into storage.

When Piers pressed Kevin on why it had come to such an extreme ... he candidly admitted he simply couldn't foot the debt he owed -- which he says amounts to millions.

In fact, his financial troubles reached such dire straits that he contemplated filing for bankruptcy on multiple occasions -- but just about dodged it every time. Kevin also says he's not quite sure where he's going to live when they end up foreclosing on his place officially.

Kevin's mantra for now ... It's all about "getting back on the horse" and riding forward.

Last month, KS slammed all the sexual misconduct allegations against him in a chat with journalist Dan Wootton -- adding he was eager to dive back into his true passion (acting) ... but admits there was no easy way to make a comeback.

It looks like Hollywood's starting to thaw towards Kevin -- Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson recently threw support behind him publicly ... expressing hope he'll make a mainstream return to the spotlight. However, it remains to be seen if a major studio will take a chance.

The accusations against Spacey haven't held up in court thus far. Last year, he was acquitted on 9 charges in the UK, including sexual assault and indecent assault. The year before that, he was found not liable in a civil sexual abuse case.