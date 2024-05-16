Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson Defend Kevin Spacey, Want Him Acting Again

Kevin Spacey's on the outs in Hollywood ... but, big stars want to bring him in from the cold -- 'cause Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson just shared their support publicly.

In a new article from The Telegraph -- Stone, Neeson and more stars say they want Spacey acting once again, calling him a generous and kind person who deserves to get back to work in mainstream movies and TV shows.

The embattled actor's back in the public discourse because of the documentary “Spacey Unmasked” -- now streaming on Max -- which details more allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor ... all of which he's denied.

Spacey has publicly slammed these allegations ... while also admitting to journalist Dan Wootton he doesn't know how to get back to doing what he loves -- acting in Hollywood -- 'cause there's no road map to getting off the blacklist.

Well, public support from big Hollywood stars may help, like Sharon ... who tells the outlet KS is a genius and that she can't wait for Kevin to get back to work -- before seemingly blasting his critics for "blaming him for not being able to come to terms with themselves for using him and negotiating with themselves because they didn’t get their secret agendas."

No two ways about it ... Sharon's on Kevin's side -- and, she's not the only one. Like we said, Neeson's also backing Kevin, calling him a "man of character."

British actor Stephen Fry and F. Murray Abraham -- who's also faced sexual misconduct allegations he's repeatedly denied -- lent Spacey their support as well in these statements.

Of course, the accusations against Spacey haven't held up in court thus far ... last year, he was acquitted on nine charges in the U.K. including sexual assault and indecent assault. The year before that, he was found not liable in a civil sexual abuse case.