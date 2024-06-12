Check Out Kevin Spacey's Baltimore Home He's Going to Lose

Kevin Spacey is crying about losing his home and owing millions in legal fees ... and TMZ has the first look inside the Baltimore pad he says is going up for auction.

No wonder Kevin is upset ... he used to live in an East Coast palace right on the water in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, a 6-bedroom estate with over 9,000 square feet of pure luxury.

Kevin's place has sweeping views of the Baltimore skyline, a home theater, massive master bathroom, plus a sauna, rooftop terrace, spiral staircase, several verandas and a freaking elevator.

The actor moved here in 2017 when he was filming the Netflix series "House of Cards" ... buying it for $5.65 million in a sale involving Charlie Hatter from Monument Sotheby's International Realty.

But, Kevin's about to lose it all ... telling Piers Morgan in a tearful interview this week his home is hitting the auction block -- all because he says can't pay for it anymore ... and without any clear answer on where he'll go from here.

Kevin says he's in a lot of money trouble as a result of mounting legal fees from his #MeToo scandal ... he says he's dodging bankruptcy and doesn't know where he's going to live now.

