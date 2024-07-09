Sharon Stone Says Kevin Spacey Got More Hate for Scandal Because He's Gay

Sharon Stone's doubling down on her support for Kevin Spacey, and suggesting most of the backlash against him for his #MeToo era scandal is rooted in homophobia.

Sharon's driving point is that Kevin should be forgiven, and she even used her own experiences with sexual misconduct to make that point.

She told THR, "Kevin grabbed people by their genitals. Many people. But nobody [has publicly said] he's raped them or forced them into a sexual encounter. But there's so much hatred for him because, in his case, it was man-on-man. That's why he's not allowed to come back. Because he offended men."

On its own that might sound like an odd way to defend Spacey, but Sharon continued ... "Can I tell you how many men have grabbed my genitals in my lifetime? A lot more than Kevin Spacey has grabbed men's genitals. And none of them has ever apologized to me."

Back in 2021, Sharon said she was tricked into that iconic "Basic Instinct" scene -- and earlier this year, she called out the late producer Robert Evans for suggesting she hooked up with her "Sliver" co-star Billy Baldwin for better on-screen chemistry.

But back to Kevin, Sharon's not budging ... and firmly believes everyone should give him a break, because he's paid the consequences and lost everything over the past 7 years.

As we've reported ... the accusations against Spacey haven't held up in court.