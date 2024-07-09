Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Sharon Stone Says Kevin Spacey Got More Hate for Scandal Because He's Gay

SHARON STONE So Much HATE FOR KEVIN SPACEY It's Because He's Gay!!!

Getty

Sharon Stone's doubling down on her support for Kevin Spacey, and suggesting most of the backlash against him for his #MeToo era scandal is rooted in homophobia.

Sharon's driving point is that Kevin should be forgiven, and she even used her own experiences with sexual misconduct to make that point.

Kevin Spacey Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Kevin Spacey Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

She told THR, "Kevin grabbed people by their genitals. Many people. But nobody [has publicly said] he's raped them or forced them into a sexual encounter. But there's so much hatred for him because, in his case, it was man-on-man. That's why he's not allowed to come back. Because he offended men."

Kevin Spacey and Sharon Stone host at the Gorby 80 Gala
Getty

On its own that might sound like an odd way to defend Spacey, but Sharon continued ... "Can I tell you how many men have grabbed my genitals in my lifetime? A lot more than Kevin Spacey has grabbed men's genitals. And none of them has ever apologized to me."

Sharon Stone Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Sharon Stone Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Back in 2021, Sharon said she was tricked into that iconic "Basic Instinct" scene -- and earlier this year, she called out the late producer Robert Evans for suggesting she hooked up with her "Sliver" co-star Billy Baldwin for better on-screen chemistry.

INVESTIGATING THE INEXPLICABLE

But back to Kevin, Sharon's not budging ... and firmly believes everyone should give him a break, because he's paid the consequences and lost everything over the past 7 years.

7/26/23
THE RIGHT OUTCOME
Sky News

As we've reported ... the accusations against Spacey haven't held up in court.

Last year, he was acquitted on 9 charges in the UK, including sexual assault and indecent assault. The year before that, he was found not liable in a civil sexual abuse case, and a Massachusetts case was dismissed.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later