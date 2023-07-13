Kevin Spacey Testifies He's a 'Big Flirt' at Sex Assault Trial in London

Kevin Spacey testified Thursday at his London sex assault trial calling one of his accusers a backstabber -- and described their intimate moments as purely consensual while claiming he’s just a "big flirt."

The Oscar-winning actor took the stand in Southwark Crown Court and went down memory lane, laying out his relationship with one of the 4 men he’s accused of sexually assaulting.

Spacey described the man as funny, charming and flirtatious -- and their relationship as "romantic" and "somewhat sexual." Kevin also testified, "I liked him greatly. We had a good time together. We laughed a lot."

Kevin continued, "I never thought that (the man) I knew would … 20 years later stab me in the back," which Spacey says "crushed" him emotionally.

Spacey then testified he was the dominant partner in their relationship, adding, "I'm a flirt, I'm a big flirt." He categorically denied molesting the man, saying it was all consensual.

"It didn’t happen in a violent, aggressive, painful way," Spacey told the jury, explaining, "It was gentle and it was touching and it was, in my mind, romantic."

Kevin also testified they never actually had sex because the man made it clear he didn’t want to take it to that level. "And I respected that," Spacey testified, while dismissing the other allegations against him because, in his view, they made "no logical sense."

Spacey further testified his accusers were simply retaliating against him after they regretted getting intimate with him.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to 12 criminal charges, including indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.