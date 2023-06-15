Kevin Spacey Predicts He Will Win His Sexual Assault Trial in London

Kevin Spacey is speaking out ahead of his upcoming sexual assault trial in London ... saying he's confident he'll get hired again for acting roles the moment he's cleared on the charges.

The two-time Oscar winner recently sat down for an interview with ZEITmagazin and claimed several people are ready to move forward with him on projects the moment he walks out of court a free man.

Spacey said ... "I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward."

Pretty bold words from a guy who is facing 12 counts of sexual assault by four men and a criminal trial set to begin in London on June 28. Spacey was charged with offenses that allegedly occurred between 2001 and 2013 -- but he has denied any wrongdoing.

In the interview, Spacey pointed to the Anthony Rapp case as an example of why he will be found innocent at his trial. "The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart," Spacey said, adding, "That's what happened in the Rapp trial, and that's what will happen in this case."

As you might recall, Rapp accused Spacey of molesting him when he was 14 during a party in 1986. But a New York jury sided with Spacey in the $40 million civil suit after a three-week federal trial last October.

Spacey polished off his chat with ZEIT by offering his assessment of the many sexual assault allegations he has faced since 2017, which have derailed his Hollywood career.