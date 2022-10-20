Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable In Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Kevin Spacey just scored a big victory in the sex abuse lawsuit brought by actor Anthony Rapp ... because he's been found not liable.

The jury reportedly took less than an hour to deliberate Thursday after a 2-week trial.

As we reported, the "Star Trek: Discovery" actor sued Spacey for $40M in 2020 ... claiming he met the disgraced actor in 1986 while performing on Broadway in "Precious Sons."

Rapp said Spacey invited him, 14 at the time, to a party at his home on the East Side of Manhattan. Rapp alleges Spacey, without consent, made an unwanted sexual advance -- allegedly grabbing his buttocks, lifting him onto a bed, and laying on his body.