Melissa McCarthy Responds to Streisand's Ozempic Question, Babs Apologizes

Melissa McCarthy is making it clear there is no beef between herself and Barbra Streisand after the latter's Ozempic ask -- and Barb herself is also issuing an apology over it.

After Babs caught some heat for asking if Melissa had shed some pounds thanks to the weight loss drug ... a photog caught up with the actress on the street in L.A. Tuesday -- where she said she still has love for the superstar.

MMC made it clear it was NBD at all saying ... "I think Barbra is a treasure and I love her." She even waved off the photog's question on whether she thought Barbra was out of line.

Obviously ... it's all water under the bridge, although -- Barbra did end up addressing this on her end directly ... issuing a mea culpa to Melissa and explaining how this flub even happened.

BS wrote, "OMG - I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album."

Babs adds, "She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!" In other words ... Barbra seems to have lost track of the fact both she and Melissa are A-list stars. Whoops!

Remember, Melissa and Barbra have a close relationship, with MM appearing on the singer's 2016 album, "Encore," just like Barbra mentions here. On the album, Melissa and Barbra sang a duet from "Annie Get Your Gun," titled "Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)."

Play video content TMZ.com

Since then, Barbra has had a habit of leaving casual comments on Melissa's Instagram posts -- this one just happened to catch the attention of everyone who follows them, and beyond.

No harm, no foul ... Melissa isn't trippin' -- and Barbra's already putting it behind her.