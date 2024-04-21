Melissa McCarthy Defends Meghan Markle, Claims Smart Women Threaten People

Melissa McCarthy's defending her royal homie ... calling out trolls who hate on Meghan Markle -- and saying it's 'cause people feel threatened by successful women.

The actress spoke with Page Six earlier this week in a new video posted Sunday ... and, she stood up for her pal -- saying she gets so much hate for seemingly no reason.

McCarthy then adds she feels intelligent women who have lives are consistently torn down 'cause people find them threatening ... which she says is totally the case with MM.

Melissa adds people should just look at the Duchess of Sussex -- and other successful women -- and find them inspiring rather than attempt to tear her down.

Meghan and Melissa have been friends for years ... remember, back in 2021 the pair made a video together to promote Markle's mentorship program entitled 40×40 -- which joked about her royal status.

As we've reported ... Meghan and Prince Harry catch a lotta flak -- with everything from interviews they've given to their Netflix documentary receiving hate online and in the media. Even other celebs -- like Rebel Wilson -- have sorta dissed Meghan publicly.

Play video content The Bill Simmons Podcast

Remember, just last year Bill Simmons trashed the pair as "grifters" after their Spotify deal fell apart -- so, they take it on the chin all the time.