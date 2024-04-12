Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's New Show Scores Serena Williams

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Netflix venture's already poppin' with star power ... 'cause early filming saw Serena Williams hangin' with the duo!

The Sussexes were down in Miami shooting their new show for Netflix all about the polo world ... attending the Royal Salute Polo Challenge Friday.

Check out the pics ... Harry's all decked out in his polo gear -- ready to hop on a horse and score a few points with cameras ready to cover it all.

Meg, meanwhile, is ready for summer -- letting the breeze whip around the skirt of her light summer dress ... and she's sorta matching with Serena too though the tennis legend didn't go quite so monochromatic with her 'fit.

BTW, unclear if Serena's actually going to be in the show or just visiting her two pals ... but, either way, Williams is supporting the Royal Couple.

PH's clearly happy to see SW ... wrapping her in a big hug when she pulls up -- not exactly surprising given how close she and Markle are.

If you don't know ... Meghan and Serena first met at the 2010 Super Bowl -- before really striking up a friendship four years later in 2014.

In fact, the two are so tight Serena even got the wedding invite back in 2018 arriving with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

BTW ... this new polo show is one of two Meghan and Harry are making for Netflix. As we reported, they signed a $100 million deal way back in 2020 to produce content for the streaming giant.