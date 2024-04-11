Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Launching Two New Shows for Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are launching 2 new shows for the streaming giant -- this after a lot of questions about their ability to produce.

According to Deadline, the former senior royals are in production for a new cooking/gardening/lifestyle show starring Meghan ... seemingly inspired by the actress' new American Riviera Orchard business, which will dabble in a lot of the same stuff.

Meghan is enlisting the help of foodie pros to launch her new Netflix series ... as the producer of "Selena + Chef" and director of "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" are being brought on to help shepherd the project. Meghan is executive producing this one.

The second show leans more so into Harry's passions, as they're launching a series about the professional polo world. The series will give an inside peek into what it really takes to succeed in the competitive equestrian sport.

The couple's tapped "Welcome to Wrexham" producer Miloš Balać to oversee the project.

Remember, they already have a working history with Netflix, having signed a $100 million deal with the company in 2020 to produce content for them -- and after their OG docuseries, it felt like there wasn't much movement ... now, they're living to their end of the bargain.

Their Spotify dreams were dashed, however ... and they were labeled "grifters" at the time by another podcaster at the company -- who suggested they didn't have any good ideas.