Prince Harry Officially Swaps Country of Residence from UK to U.S.

Prince Harry has officially cut the cord with his British roots after years of royal tension ... making it loud and clear he's sticking with the U.S. for the long haul, and calling it home.

The Duke of Sussex updated his country of residence in new paperwork filed with Companies House, which was required for his eco-tourism nonprofit, Travalyst. Whereas he used to claim the United Kingdom as his home base ... that's now changed to America.

While Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have lived here in California for several years now -- these docs show the change in his residency didn't switch up on paper until last June.

This new declaration was recorded on Companies House's end just a couple days ago -- and it includes PH's full name/title ... PRINCE HENRY CHARLES ALBERT DAVID DUKE OF SUSSEX. Don't wear it out!

Like we said, this change is backdated to June 29, 2023 ... which, by no coincidence, was the same day Buckingham Palace confirmed H&M were getting kicked out of Frogmore Cottage. So, it looks like the Sussexes haven't had a proper UK base for a bit now.

Harry and Meghan are obviously thriving on the West Coast with all their entertainment gigs -- plus, Harry's bombshell memoir "Spare" ruffled so many feathers back in Britain, it’s no wonder they’re more than happy to stick around in sunny California these days.