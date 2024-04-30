TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth's Parents Saw Troubling Video Before She Died

Kyle Marisa Roth had her parents very concerned on the day she was found dead -- and it was over something they'd seen online, which was relayed to cops ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Annapolis PD responded to Kyle's apartment complex on April 14 after one of her parents had called 911 to request a welfare check for their daughter ... this was after not hearing from her for a few days.

Her father, Robert, told police he'd last spoken to Kyle on April 8 -- whereas her mother, Jacquie, said she hadn't talked to Kyle in months. Either way ... Kyle's mom said she was alarmed about a certain video Kyle posted on April 4 -- although the exact reasoning for that is unclear.

The incident report is heavily redacted -- but from what we can gather ... it seems her mom was incredibly worried about this video and suspected it might have had something to do with their daughter going MIA. Cops got a manager to open the unit, and Kyle was found dead.

There are no details in the paperwork to indicate what sort of state Kyle's body was found in or under what exact circumstances ... but police note in the docs that she was "beyond help."

Law enforcement sources tell us the initial call to Kyle's address came in as a possible overdose -- but there's no indication in the report that drugs were suspected. All that police say in the docs is that the case has to be taken over by the M.E. and that an autopsy is warranted.

Her parents told police there was nothing out of the ordinary with Kyle ... and for now, her death remains a mystery. An autopsy is pending, and the toxicology results aren't in yet.

As we reported ... Kyle's mom and her sister broke the sad news about her death earlier this month -- not giving any details about her sudden passing, noting they were still processing it.

KMR had upwards of 175,000 followers and videos would rack up millions of views too. Her whole thing was commenting on gossip blind items, with the catchphrase ... "You want more, I'll give you more." She was 36.