Soulja Boy Serious About Buying TikTok, Reacts to J. Cole's Apology

Soulja Boy is campaigning hard for TikTok, declaring he's the platform's best hope now that President Biden's put a ticking timebomb on it -- so, Soulja's screaming let's make a deal!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Soulja Boy this week on the heels of him speaking out against the legislation Biden signed to outlaw TikTok in America, if it doesn't divest from Chinese ownership.

TikTok's head honcho Shou Zi Chew vowed to fight to the very end ... a cause SB believes is hopeless, but tells us he's willing to take the reigns and keep the app in its original essence.

He's the best part of his sales pitch ... SB argues he essentially invented TikTok culture, having been the first rapper to have blown up through YouTube and social media tactics in the mid-'00s with his "Crank Dat" dance craze.

Of course, there's still the whole cash thing ... TikTok is evaluated to be worth about $100 billion, which is definitely steep for SB -- although, he could potentially find co-investors.

Nonetheless, the star rapper says there are bigger problems within the economy like spiked gas prices and a chaotic real estate market.

Given their short-lived clash, we also got Soulja's take on J. Cole's apology.