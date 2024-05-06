Ari Lennox Rips Rod Wave, Consoles Flo Mill After Fans Throw Stuff On Stage

Play video content X/@Nekkomonee

Flo Milli kicked her own self off stage when fans threw objects at her while she opened a show for Gunna -- a triggering moment for Ari Lennox.

The good news is Ari's happy Flo's headliner stuck up for her ... but that also reminds her she couldn't get a peep of support outta Rod Wave when this happened to her as his opening act!

Flo Milli cut her opening day set short as part of Gunna's Bittersweet Tour on Saturday in Columbus, OH -- the Buckeye crowd got rowdy and apparently belted Flo with a good shot.

The "Like That Bitch" rapper confronted the area of the audience she suspected of throwing the object but ultimately decided they didn't deserve any more of her time.

Gunna didn't stand for the disrespect and publicly stood up for Flo -- but Ari says a lot more needs to be done to protect opening acts.

It was déjà vu from Ari's experience on RW's Nostalgia Tour last winter. The Dreamville singer had a water bottle thrown at her as she performed ... prompting her to send a letter to Flo on behalf of disrespected women.

Ari blames Rod for making her experience worse by not defending her, and says actions like that are a constant in the music biz.

