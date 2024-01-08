Ari Lennox Says Rod Wave Fans Had Dark Energy When They Hit Her with Bottle

Play video content

Ari Lennox is painting Rod Wave's Nostalgia Tour as the concert series from Hell -- this after she says she survived attacks from unruly fans, who she labels as pretty evil.

Ari broke her silence, going live on social about her time opening up for the "Heart on Ice" singer -- which went down last year -- including the November concert in L.A., where she walked off stage after being pelted with a water bottle.

Ari claims Rod's fans fed her nothing but dark energy from certain corners of the venue and she was terrified. She also openly wonders why Rod's base was so aggressive -- and defended her lashing out at times while onstage.

It's pretty disheartening to hear ... Ari clearly had a bad time on tour, and it sounds like she went through a lot. But, she was professional and powered through it regardless.

As for the bottle, the culprit was eventually caught, but Ari spoke of an uneasiness during her time on stage ... she specializes in RNB X vibes and the crowd RW brings out didn't embrace what she brought to the stage.

Now, Rod hasn't addressed Ari's grievances like he did when Boosie Badazz called him out about uncleared samples ... for now, he's been mum on the whole thing.

