Boosie Badazz and Rod Wave Trade Words Over Alleged Sample Stealing

Boosie Badazz is standing on business ... and the necks of both Rod Wave and Kodak Black after he caught them allegedly stealing his songs for their new albums!!!

Tensions came to a head after Boosie addressed his IG followers on live, explaining that paying homage also requires paying him for using his work!!!

Rod's recent album "Nostalgia" topped the charts for 2 weeks straight in September and kicked off with the single "Long Journey" ... which Boosie says is a direct ripoff of his 2010 song of the same name.

The Lousiana rap legend says he didn't sign off on Rod using his track, and ditto goes for Kodak, who released his latest project "When I Was Dead," featuring the single "Eaze Your Mind."

Boosie's "Eaze Your Mind" came out in 2007, and although they fell out earlier this year, he says Kodak still could've done fair business when it comes to clearing the sample.

Rod, who's currently on tour, got wind of Boosie's rant and made a video of his own -- pleading for Boosie to skip the legal process, and let him pay out of pocket ... without overcharging him 😬.

Boosie decided to give RW a piece of his mind, suggesting he was swindling money from his kids' college funds.