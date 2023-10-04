Fat Joe, Boosie Badazz, DC Young Fly, Da Brat At BET Hip Hop Awards

Drake recently dubbed Atlanta "the most important city in rap" and the culture got the opportunity to prove him right last night during the taping of the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The festivities made their way to the black-and-green carpet for the ultimate gathering of rap talent ... Boosie Badazz was especially turnt up before the show -- and during, when Fat Joe gave him a shout-out from the stage.

Joe hosted the awards and he greeted the press and media alongside his wife and daughter, Lorena and Azariah Cartagena.

Speaking of family, Da Brat flaunted her bounce-back game after giving birth to her first child a few months ago alongside her wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart.