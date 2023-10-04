Fat Joe, Boosie Badazz, DC Young Fly, Da Brat At BET Hip Hop Awards
BET Hip Hop Awards BTS Party With Fat Joe & Boosie Juve + Mannie, Brat Makes Grand Return!!!
10/4/2023 10:54 AM PT
Drake recently dubbed Atlanta "the most important city in rap" and the culture got the opportunity to prove him right last night during the taping of the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.
The festivities made their way to the black-and-green carpet for the ultimate gathering of rap talent ... Boosie Badazz was especially turnt up before the show -- and during, when Fat Joe gave him a shout-out from the stage.
Boosie is ecstatic after Fat Joe shouts him out during the BET Hip Hop Awards
Joe hosted the awards and he greeted the press and media alongside his wife and daughter, Lorena and Azariah Cartagena.
Speaking of family, Da Brat flaunted her bounce-back game after giving birth to her first child a few months ago alongside her wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart.
DC Young Fly linked up with Chingy while continuing to push forward in the wake of his partner Jacky Oh's death -- just like he told us he would and Cash Money Millionaires Juvenile and Mannie Fresh teased a new collab and Swizz Beatz was in the mix as well.
The winners will be announced next week when the event airs.