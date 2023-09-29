DC Young Fly's Partner Jacky Oh! Died of Complications from Cosmetic Surgery

DC Young Fly's partner Jacky Oh!'s died as a result of complications from cosmetic surgery, complaining her head was "burning" just hours before her death, TMZ has learned.

According to the autopsy report, obtained by TMZ, Jacky flew to Miami in May to undergo a procedure where she had liposuction and fat transferred to her butt ... aka a BBL.

The surgery was completed May 30, and Jacky was prescribed Cliprofloxacin (an antibiotic), Oxycodone (a painkiller), and Ondansetron (anti-nausea).

Shortly thereafter, the 32-year-old began to get a headache, returning to the surgeon for a post-operative appointment ... she then decided to get a massage to help alleviate her pain, and was advised to take ibuprofen and to stop taking the Ondansetron.

On the night of May 31, Jacky began to feel her head was "burning" and began to have difficulty speaking, Jacky was with her aunt, who called 911 -- but Jacky went unresponsive before they arrived ... and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11 PM.

The autopsy report states Jacky had swelling in her brain and extensive bleeding of the skin around her torso.

A since-deleted social media post before Jacky's death claimed she was in the city to go through a "mommy makeover" with Dr. Zachary Okhah.

Dr. Okhah spoke out shortly after her death, but didn't address the situation directly -- instead stating his office "remains devoted to the highest quality medical care." He added, "All aesthetic procedures are performed in a hygienically safe environment to universally recognized medical standards."

DC, who shares 3 kids with Jackie, called her "the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW" in an emotional tribute online, saying "LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered."

The rapper went all out on an ATL funeral celebrating the life of his loved one -- droves of folks showed up to say goodbye, and her casket rode in on a horse-drawn carriage.

DC gave a touching speech about Jackie at the funeral ... echoing the outpouring of love she's received since her death. For those unaware, Jackie and DC met back in 2015 when he joined her and the rest of the cast of "Wild 'N Out."

We also got DC weeks after her death, and he said he's doing his best to stay strong as he jumped back to work.

A rep for Jackie told us her beauty brand, J Nova Collection, saw a massive spike in sales following her passing ... receiving over 2,000 orders in just 2 weeks. We were told the website had to shut down due to the increase in traffic.