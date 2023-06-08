DC Young Fly Breaks Silence on Death of Jacky Oh! 'The Greatest Mother I Know'

DC Young Fly is breaking his silence on the death of his longtime partner, Jacky Oh!, calling her the greatest mother he's ever known ... and promising to tell their kids how amazing she was for the rest of their lives.

DC took to Instagram, posting a series of photos of their family, and writing, "I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner."

He says, "You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!"

DC also shared some details of the couple's last convo, revealing he said he'd pray for her -- though it's not exactly clear why he felt the need to do so.

He continues, "LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered."

TMZ broke the story, Jacky died in Miami last week.

While her cause of death is currently unclear, online reports said she was in the city for some sort of "Mommy Makeover" cosmetic procedure.