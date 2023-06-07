Angela Yee Shames B. Simone's Jacky Oh Post For Poor Timing

Angela Yee was no fan of B. Simone's attempt of turning her pain into profit mourning her bestie Jacky Oh's death ... and called her out on the air about the issue.

Angela and Jasmine Brand were discussing the viral fallout Wednesday from B. Simone's recent call to her Instagram close friends' circle ... where she encouraged followers to join her behind a paywall to get a glimpse of her grieving process.

B Simone is asking for ppl to pay for access to her close friends as she “grieves her friend” Jacky Oh. How you could ever bring yourself to use your friends passing as a means to get ppl to pay for your close friends is insanity. This is beyond low & disgusting. pic.twitter.com/KQMOxvY9ad — 1 of 1 💙 (@inmyownwrldddd) June 6, 2023 @inmyownwrldddd

Fans were calling for B. Simone's head this week over the post and Angela thinks the social media influencer's timing couldn't have even been more off, despite being broken up over Jacky's abrupt passing.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

TMZ broke the story ... Jacky died in Miami, and since-deleted photos of her with a cosmetic surgeon have caused fans to believe she may have died following some kind of procedure.