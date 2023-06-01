Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
DC Young Fly's Partner, Ms Jacky Oh! Dead at 32

6/1/2023 2:03 PM PT
dc young fly and wife
Getty

Former "Wild 'N Out" star Ms Jacky Oh! -- who's also DC Young Fly's longtime partner -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell us she died in Miami. We don't have details yet about the cause of her death, but a since-deleted social media post claimed she was in Miami to undergo a "mommy makeover."

Ms Jacky Oh!'s real name was Jacklyn Smith, and she and DC met in 2015 ... the same year he made his premiere on MTV's hit show "Wild 'N Out."

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

Jacky was already being featured as one of the show's "Wild 'N Out" girls at that point.

Remembering Ms Jacky Oh!
Jacky was no longer on 'WNO' ... she'd gone on to launch her own lip gloss line called the J Nova Collection.

Of course, DC is still one of the show's biggest stars, and we're told he was actually in Atlanta shooting new episodes when he got the tragic news about Jacky's death.

Ms Jacky Oh! Family Photos
Although Jacky and DC never married, they remained a couple and had 3 children together -- daughters Nova and Nala, and their son Prince was just born last year.

Jacky was just 32.

RIP

