Ms. Jacky Oh!'s Surgeon Dr. Zach Calls His Practice 'Safe,' 'Highest Quality'

Ms. Jacky Oh!'s plastic surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah is breaking his silence, and while he isn't mentioning her or her death ... he is trying to reassure clients his practice is safe and open for business.

In his text-only post Friday -- his first since Jacky's May 31 death -- Dr. Zach, as he's commonly known, says ... "To all my past, current and prospective patients, PH-1 Miami remains devoted to the highest quality medical care."

He added, "All aesthetic procedures are performed in a hygienically safe environment to universally recognized medical standards."

Dr. Zach reportedly performed a so-called "Mommy makeover" for Jacky in Miami at some point before she was found unresponsive. It's unclear how much time passed between the procedure and her death -- Dr. Zach hasn't publicly addressed her case.

A photo of Dr. Zach with Jacky had been posted on his IG on May 30, referring to her impending procedure, but it was quickly removed after she died.

Comedian and actor DC Young Fly, with whom she had 3 children, paid tribute to her in an Instagram post earlier this month, calling her the "GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW."

As we reported, DC Young Fly honored her with an elaborate and beautiful funeral service in Atlanta.

And while there's been no official linkage between Jacky's makeover and her death, Dr. Zach is doing his best to ease any fears amongst his clientele.