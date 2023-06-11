DC Young Fly Delivers Powerful Message of Faith at Jacky Oh's Funeral

DC Young Fly is turning to his faith to help move his family through an incredibly tough time after the death of Jacky Oh! ... delivering a powerful message during a beautiful service for the mother of three.

DC spoke Saturday at Jacky's celebration of life as family, friends and loved ones gathered in Atlanta to remember Jacky. His message was clear and powerful -- he's a God-fearing man and isn't questioning God's plan.

Throughout his words, DC continued to tell Jacky how much he loved her and praised her as an incredible mother to their kids. The comedian also thanked those in attendance for their posts and messages of support -- saying many of them helped him through.

Looking to the future -- DC says when you see him out with a smile, interacting and carrying on, it's because of the spirit helping him through ... as his journey forward is unimaginable.

And, of course, in true DC fashion -- he had everyone cracking up at one point of his message ... saying God granted him the strength to have three children, thrusting his hips and saying, "You know I wanted 7 more."

The audience burst out laughing, and so did the comedian, before pointing to Jacky's casket and joking she was gonna beat him up for the joke.

Finally, on a more solemn note ... DC says he knows Jacky didn't leave her family, she's in heaven and her spirit is with all of them.