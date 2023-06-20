Latto Hired A Personal Trainer Instead Of 2nd Round Of Plastic Surgery, BBL

Latto says she felt tempted to go under the knife again for another round of plastic surgery ... but convinced herself to strip weight the old-fashioned way and hire a personal trainer.

The "Put It On Da Floor" lyricist recently sat for a new interview with "Cosmopolitan" for their "Skin Issue" ... admitting her confidence in herself ultimately made her believe she could see results in the gym without going under the knife.

Latto says in the past, she got both a BBL and 360 liposuction -- which covers her entire torso -- but explained how surgery isn't a magic solution, people still have to take care of their bodies.

She says the decision to exercise with a trainer allows her to balance her workouts but still hold true to her schedule.

Much speculation around the safety of the surgeries has been sparked following the death of former "Wild 'N Out" star Jacky Oh! after it was reported she underwent an operation in Miami.

Medical safety isn't the only category in which Latto keeps her guard up ... she discussed her airport incident of 2021 where she was busted carrying a loaded firearm. TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... Latto was detained at LAX and had to complete a 12-month diversion program to scrub her record.