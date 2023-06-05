Latto & Ice Spice Leave Big Tips Celebrating Summer Jam at NYC Hot Spot

Ice Spice and Latto both had the same idea when it came down to celebrating their big-time looks at this year's Hot 97 Summer Jam ... as we've learned they ended up at the same NYC hot spot to get turnt!!!

Sources close to both camps tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Ice and Latto ended up at Sei Less restaurant with their respective parties, and we're told Latto's long-rumored flame 21 Savage eventually joined her private room of 20 people to toast to the occasion!!!

Cardi B and Latto performing their new song ‘Put It On Da Floor Again’ at Summer Jam tonight. 😍 pic.twitter.com/eK3w0ip8J5 — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) June 5, 2023 @updatesofcardi

Latto was still buzzing with the hysteria of her Summer Jam performance ... where Cardi B brought her out to perform their new collab, the "Put It On The Floor (Remix)" and her good mood was felt firsthand by the dining staff ... as we've learned she tipped waiters a whooping $2k tip to accompany the $6k bill.

Not to be outdone, we're told Ice also celebrated in her own separate private room ... just hours after being surprised by Genius V.P., Rob Markman, on the Summer Jam stage with her first RIAA certification... a Gold plaque for her blowup single "Munch."

The Capitol Records signee released "Munch (Feelin' U)" in July 2022 through Create Music Group, Worldstar Distro and Genius's parent company MediaLab ... and the rest is now history on a trophy for her wall!!!