Taylor Swift and Ice Spice Perform 'Karma' At New Jersey Eras Concert

Taylor Swift is going full throttle supporting Ice Spice ... bringing her onstage Friday in the middle of her Eras Tour in New Jersey.

TS and IS performed the "Karma" remix, of course, at MetLife Stadium which was, of course, packed to the gills.

Taylor clued the crowd in on how the collab went down ... "She reached out and said, ‘If you’d ever like to do a collab, I would love to.' And what she didn’t know at the time is that when I was training for the tour, I was listening to pretty much exclusively just her music every single day. All day. … So I said, ‘Absolutely, when can we do it?’"

She went on, gushing about Ice Spice ... "So we immediately went into the studio and I just not only fell in love with her, but just decided she’s the entire future. … I’ve been around so many artists and so many artists just starting out, but I’ve never been around an artist who’s so prepared and curious and focused on what she wants.”

There was no reference to Taylor's BF, Matty Healy, and the racist comments back in February. Healy has apologized, but lots of her fans still aren't buying it.

