Taylor Swift Sings About Breakup With Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift has not spoken publicly about her breakup with actor Joe Alwyn in April ... but she's now singing about it, or so it seems.

The pop star digitally released "You're Losing Me" on her website Friday and her fans went wild, diving into her lyrics, looking for clues about the couple's split.

In the song, Taylor ponders pulling the plug on her 6-year relationship with Joe, asking ..."Do I throw out everything we built or keep it?"

Taylor then goes further, belting out ... "My heart won't start anymore for you 'cause you're losing me."

She also alludes to the end of their romance, declaring ... "You don't know what you got until it's gone" ... a famous line from Joni Mitchell, although that was about a parking lot!

Taylor's fans really honed in on lyrics suggesting Joe rejected the idea of marrying Taylor. She sings, "I'm the best thing at this party ... And I wouldn't marry me either ... A pathological people pleaser ... Who only wanted you to see her."

Whatever the case ... Taylor started dating musician Matt Healy soon after she parted ways with Joe. Like Taylor, Joe has yet to officially comment on their split.