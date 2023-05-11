Taylor Swift and Matt Healy On Date In New York City Amid Dating Rumors

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy are the real deal ... because they're on a double date with Taylor's pal and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée.

Taylor and Matt joined Jack and actress Margaret Qualley for a romantic double date Thursday in New York City ... and we've learned they were all hanging out at the swanky Casa Cipriani.

Anyone who thought Taylor and Matt were just spending time together for a music collab are wrong ... the two are clearly dating.

Taylor Swift foi vista de mãos dadas com Matt Healy em um restaurante. Ela também estava acompanhada de Jack Antonoff. pic.twitter.com/cOxwphMcrB — Update Swift Brasil (@updateswiftbr) May 11, 2023 @updateswiftbr

In images circulating on social media, Taylor and Matt can be seen holding hands on a rooftop while walking around and sitting next to one another.

Taylor's back in NYC again during another break in her Eras Tour, and Matt's right by her side ... this on the heels of The 1975 frontman spending last weekend taking in all 3 of her shows.

The pair left together in the same car after Taylor's Saturday show in Nashville, and she's scheduled to perform Friday night in Philadelphia.

It will be interesting to see if Matt is at Taylor's Philly show too.