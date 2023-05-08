Matty Healy Attends 3 Of Taylor Swift's Weekend Shows, Fuels Dating Rumors

Play video content TMZ.com

All signs are pointing towards Matt Healy and Taylor Swift bein' more than just a couple of singers ... because The 1975 frontman took to all 3 of her shows over the weekend, making fans more and more convinced the 2 are an item after all.

Here's the deal ... Matt was spotted once again at Taylor's Eras Tour concert in Nashville Sunday night -- grooving along to her hits in a private area with some other folks.



As we reported, he was also in the crowd Friday & Saturday night ... the latter following a seemingly impromptu performance with TS' opener, Phoebe Bridgers -- and even with a group of ladies including Gigi Hadid crowded around him, he's still got all eyes on Taylor.

Of course, this all comes after heavy rumors the 2 are an item ... and if Matt's 3-peat wasn't enough, they were even seen in the same car after Saturday's show, sharing the back seats together. 👀

Some might say he's just one artist supporting another, but come on -- the writing's on the walls!

