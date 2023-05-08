Matty Healy Attends 3 Of Taylor Swift's Weekend Shows, Fuels Dating Rumors
5/8/2023 7:24 AM PT
All signs are pointing towards Matt Healy and Taylor Swift bein' more than just a couple of singers ... because The 1975 frontman took to all 3 of her shows over the weekend, making fans more and more convinced the 2 are an item after all.
Here's the deal ... Matt was spotted once again at Taylor's Eras Tour concert in Nashville Sunday night -- grooving along to her hits in a private area with some other folks.
As we reported, he was also in the crowd Friday & Saturday night ... the latter following a seemingly impromptu performance with TS' opener, Phoebe Bridgers -- and even with a group of ladies including Gigi Hadid crowded around him, he's still got all eyes on Taylor.
Of course, this all comes after heavy rumors the 2 are an item ... and if Matt's 3-peat wasn't enough, they were even seen in the same car after Saturday's show, sharing the back seats together. 👀
Some might say he's just one artist supporting another, but come on -- the writing's on the walls!
BTW -- fans at Taylor's Sunday show were met with some serious rainfall at the Nissan Stadium ... but it didn't look like Matt and co. were the least bit bothered by ol' mother nature!