Taylor Swift 'Cornelia Street' NYC Townhouse for Rent at $49,500 a Month

Taylor Swift's former townhouse -- the same one that inspired a fan-favorite tune -- on Cornelia Street in Manhattan has just hit the market.

Laurence Carty, the real estate broker who holds the listing, tells TMZ ... the place is hitting the market Friday, rent is $49,500 per month for a 12-month lease. Laurence says the owner would also consider a sale, price upon request.

Taylor famously lived in the townhouse in 2016 and 2017 ... renting it from Laurence, who later sold the place to the current owner.

She wrote about the place in a song called "Cornelia Street" on her 2019 album, "Lover," and the track is a fan favorite. Some of the lyrics include, "I rent a place on Cornelia Street."

Swifties believe Taylor alludes to ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn on the track, singing ... "And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends // I'd never walk Cornelia Street again // That's the kind of heartbreak time could never mend."

The home is three stories of pure luxury ... it comes with an indoor pool, 3 gas fireplaces and a rooftop terrace with sweeping views of Manhattan.

The 4-bedroom townhouse is in the heart of the West Village ... two of the guest suites come with private terraces, en-suite baths and walk-in closets ... and the master has a private patio with a gas fireplace, plus a walk-in closet, marble bath and a glass shower with a skylight.