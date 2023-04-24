Taylor Swift Cuts Hand During Eras Tour After Nasty Backstage Fall

Taylor Swift fans can breathe a sigh of relief after learning their favorite singer is gonna be A-OK after getting a nasty gash on her hand during her Eras tour.

Taylor broke it down on social media Monday, taking 100% of the blame for the injury, saying she tripped on her dress at one of her Houston shows and "fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change."

She says she braced her fall with her palm -- sort of a blessing and a curse. She goes on to mention she's all good, though ... and thanks Houston again for "3 insane shows."

Play video content

For those unaware, fans started sharing concerns online after a TikTok went viral Sunday, where she appears to have a chunk out of her hand while performing. The whole thing was wrapped up in medical tape later on in the show.

Many were confused as to how she could end up with the "chunk" missing -- others called her a serious trooper for not canceling the show amid the apparent crisis.

As you know, Taylor's been rocking the stage nonstop during her Eras tour ... starting last month and pushing straight through the summer. She's scheduled for 3 nights in ATL this weekend.