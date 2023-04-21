Taylor Swift's Girls Night Out with Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Haim Sisters

Taylor Swift is getting the band back together ... going out in the Big Apple with Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and the Haim sisters on the heels of her breakup.

T. Swift and her squad were rolling deep Thursday, hitting up New York City's swanky private club, Zero Bond.

Taylor's been going out in public more and more in the wake of her split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn ... and she's mostly been hanging out in NYC between stops on her Eras Tour.

It's good to see Taylor getting support from her friends now that she's single ... and it's been a while since we've seen her spending time with Blake, Gigi and the Haims.

When we saw Taylor heading out Monday night in SoHo, she appeared to be rolling solo ... and the week before she was third wheeling with pal and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, actress Margaret Qualley.

Now, the girls are back in town ... and they have plenty to talk about. Meanwhile, Joe's across the pond in London, where he's looking frazzled.

Taylor returning to NYC between her concert dates also makes it seem like she's cooking up some new music ... because she previously hit up the Electric Lady recording studio.

She's back on the road tonight for the first of 3 straight shows in Houston, and it looks like she got a grand send-off from her best girlies.

No word who picked up the check. 😂