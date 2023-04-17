Taylor Swift Out for Dinner in NYC, Going Public More After Joe Alwyn Split

Taylor Swift looks to have herself a new attitude when it comes to hitting the town -- ever since we found out she's single, she's going out in public way more and looking super happy.

T. Swift was out again in New York City Monday evening, flashing a smile as she headed out for dinner at a SoHo restaurant.

Interestingly, Taylor made no effort to avoid photogs while looking confident in a brown short sleeve top, jeans and boots (gotta be an Easter egg in there somewhere).

It's Taylor's second straight Monday night out in the Big Apple ... last week, she was in the West Village, breaking bread with pal and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, actress Margaret Qualley.

Taylor being photographed in public twice in 8 days is pretty rare air for her, and a clear change since the split from Joe Alwyn.

Fact is, even before Joe, Taylor was never one of those celebs who frequents hot spot restaurants or clubs -- so it feels like this is a deliberate change of course.

Taylor going back to NYC between concert dates is worth noting too -- when she was there last week, she hit up the Electric Lady recording studio.