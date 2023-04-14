Ne-Yo Says Taylor Swift Can Use Joe Alwyn Split To Write Next Hit Song

Play video content TMZ.com

Ne-Yo says Taylor Swift has all the inspiration to write her next hit song now that she's broken up with her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

We got the "So Sick" singer at LAX and asked him about the silver linings to all the emotions involved in a romantic split ... and Ne-Yo told us some of his best songs are directly tied to heartache.

Ne-Yo says Taylor won't have to suffer through the breakup as much as a regular person ... because talented songwriters like them can take bad energy and turn it into something positive ... like hit records.

As Swifties already know, Taylor's got tons of songs about Joe and past breakups ... and Ne-Yo predicts she's gonna use this split for more tracks.

