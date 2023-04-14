Taylor Swift Changes It Up at Tampa Concert, References to Breakup with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift made a subtle change at her concert Thursday night in Tampa -- well, face it, nothing's subtle with the Swifties -- and it seems to revolve around her breakup.

Taylor uses a song when she goes offstage and eventually reappears with the next "era" of her work. The transition song up until this concert was "Everything Has Changed," which is about a happy relationship. At the Tampa concert, however, the transition was "Holy Ground," a song looking back wistfully on a failed relationship.

If that's not enough to make you think she's referring to her breakup with Joe Alwyn, she opened her show with this -- "Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?"

Play video content BACKGRID

Taylor's set list remained the same, but she did make interesting references ... for example, "I've been thinking a lot about one of my albums recently. One of my albums has been on my mind a lot ... lots going on in my brain about it."

At one point Taylor flexed her bicep and gave her arm a kiss ... a pretty clear indication she's still standing strong.

Play video content

Taylor had a slight wardrobe malfunction at one point when her garter fell off during a song. Her singers came to the rescue.

Taylor's fans generally pick up on every little Easter egg, but we're thinking they missed a series of clues for weeks ... clues that she broke up with Joe. It seems she wanted it front and center for her tour, and when fans didn't pick up what she was puttin' down, someone leaked the breakup news.

Taylor Swift spotted leaving the Electric Lady Studio last night. pic.twitter.com/vFoxkyqMH2 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 13, 2023 @BuzzingPop