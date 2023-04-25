Taylor Swift Fans Flood GoFundMe for Man Killed After Houston Concert
Taylor Swift GoFundMe For Fan Picks Up Steam ... Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver After Concert
4/25/2023 12:40 AM PT
Taylor Swift fans are rallying for one of their own, flocking to a GoFundMe page set up for a fellow Swiftie who was killed by a drunk driver after her Houston concert ... and it's garnering a ton of cash in just over 24 hours.
20-year-old Jacob Lewis and his sister April were leaving Taylor's Eras Tour concert early Saturday morning when their car broke down on a highway. As Jacob got out to push the vehicle, he was struck by 34-year-old Alan Bryant Hayes.
Jacob died at the scene, and a GoFundMe was started to help his family cover funeral expenses ... and it blew past the $60K goal in a little over a day -- with Swifties seemingly providing a good portion of that total.
Many TS fans chose to donate $13 each -- Taylor's lucky number. A lot of the comments on the fundraiser are references to the singer's music, too ... like "Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you… Long live, Jacob."
I cannot even describe the pain I feel at this moment for the loss of my brother. We loved you so much @taylorswift13. Thank you for making this our last memory together #JacobLewis https://t.co/cRHT5T54YT— April Bancroft (@aprillovesbooks) April 24, 2023 @aprillovesbooks
FYI, Hayes allegedly fled the scene after getting out to help April pull Jacob out from under his tire. A heroic tow truck driver reportedly followed Hayes as he drove off, and it resulted in a foot pursuit by cops before he was taken into custody.