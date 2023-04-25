Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Taylor Swift Fans Flood GoFundMe for Man Killed After Houston Concert

Taylor Swift GoFundMe For Fan Picks Up Steam ... Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver After Concert

4/25/2023 12:40 AM PT
Taylor Swift fans are rallying for one of their own, flocking to a GoFundMe page set up for a fellow Swiftie who was killed by a drunk driver after her Houston concert ... and it's garnering a ton of cash in just over 24 hours.

20-year-old Jacob Lewis and his sister April were leaving Taylor's Eras Tour concert early Saturday morning when their car broke down on a highway. As Jacob got out to push the vehicle, he was struck by 34-year-old Alan Bryant Hayes.

jacob at the concert

Jacob died at the scene, and a GoFundMe was started to help his family cover funeral expenses ... and it blew past the $60K goal in a little over a day -- with Swifties seemingly providing a good portion of that total.

Many TS fans chose to donate $13 each -- Taylor's lucky number. A lot of the comments on the fundraiser are references to the singer's music, too ... like "Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you… Long live, Jacob."

FYI, Hayes allegedly fled the scene after getting out to help April pull Jacob out from under his tire. A heroic tow truck driver reportedly followed Hayes as he drove off, and it resulted in a foot pursuit by cops before he was taken into custody.

