Taylor Swift Fans Flood GoFundMe for Man Killed After Houston Concert

Taylor Swift fans are rallying for one of their own, flocking to a GoFundMe page set up for a fellow Swiftie who was killed by a drunk driver after her Houston concert ... and it's garnering a ton of cash in just over 24 hours.

20-year-old Jacob Lewis and his sister April were leaving Taylor's Eras Tour concert early Saturday morning when their car broke down on a highway. As Jacob got out to push the vehicle, he was struck by 34-year-old Alan Bryant Hayes.

Jacob died at the scene, and a GoFundMe was started to help his family cover funeral expenses ... and it blew past the $60K goal in a little over a day -- with Swifties seemingly providing a good portion of that total.

Many TS fans chose to donate $13 each -- Taylor's lucky number. A lot of the comments on the fundraiser are references to the singer's music, too ... like "Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you… Long live, Jacob."

I cannot even describe the pain I feel at this moment for the loss of my brother. We loved you so much @taylorswift13. Thank you for making this our last memory together #JacobLewis https://t.co/cRHT5T54YT — April Bancroft (@aprillovesbooks) April 24, 2023 @aprillovesbooks