Matt Healy Shows Up At Taylor Swift's Concert Amid Dating Rumors

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy are adding to speculation they're fully dating ... because there's more visual proof.

Healy was photographed in the VIP section at Swift's concert in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night. "The 1975" singer seemed to be enjoying Swift's performance at Nissan Stadium while dressed down in a flannel shirt for the sold-out show. Swift is currently on the US leg of her hugely popular Eras Tour.

The Sun recently claimed Healy and the pop star were "madly in love," even though they've only been seeing each other for less than two months. Well, it's certainly possible.

The pair have reportedly been dating on and off during their longtime friendship, beginning around 2014, although Healy has shot down those rumors in the past.

Their latest purported romance comes on the heels of Swift breaking up with her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, after six years.