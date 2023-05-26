Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Go To Taylor Swift Concert Together

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are enjoying more live music together ... and this time they're at a Taylor Swift concert.

The singers went together Friday to Taylor's show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ ... more evidence they're going strong after linking back up at Coachella.

Check out the pics ... Shawn and Camila are side by side in their suite, and she even puts her hand on his shoulder at one point as they chat before Taylor takes the stage.

Shawn and Camila weren't the only celebs in their group ... Cara Delevingne is there too.

As for their concert outfits ... Shawn is showing off his muscles with a sleeveless white shirt and some blue jeans, while Camila is wearing a black vest, some flashy pants and hoop earrings.

We saw Shawn and Camila earlier this week in New York City, walking around the city with coffee, holding hands and making it look like they're back together.

Remember ... Shawn and Camila dated from 2019 to 2021 and then seemingly got back together last month at Coachella, making out at the famous music festival.

We also saw them together in Santa Monica a couple days after Coachella, so the hookup wasn't just a one off.